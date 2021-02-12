Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 10:46AM MST until February 12 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.