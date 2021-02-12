Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:21AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming thru Saturday Evening…
.Several quick moving storm systems within moist westerly flow
will result in periods of snow to heavy snow across western
Wyoming through Saturday evening.
* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Additional snowfall of 2 to 4 inches in
the lower elevations, and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains.
Localized higher amounts in southwest Yellowstone.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along US
14, 16, and 20 from Wapiti to Pahaska west of Cody. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout
conditions will be likely in the backcountry and
disorientation will be possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling and please share your
travel plans with friends or relatives.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.