Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:52PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Gusts of 35 to 40 mph for mountains areas. Additional snow

accumulations of a Trace to around an inch for mountains this

afternoon into early evening. Starting early Saturday, snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches for valleys and 4 to 8 inches for

mountains. Winds will not be as strong on Saturday.

* WHERE…Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit,

Inkom, Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, McCammon, Downey, Lava

Hot Springs, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry and Bone.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.