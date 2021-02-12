Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:52PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Gusts of 35 to 40 mph for mountains areas. Additional snow
accumulations of a Trace to around an inch for mountains this
afternoon into early evening. Starting early Saturday, snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches for valleys and 4 to 8 inches for
mountains. Winds will not be as strong on Saturday.
* WHERE…Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit,
Inkom, Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, McCammon, Downey, Lava
Hot Springs, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry and Bone.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.