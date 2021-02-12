Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:52PM MST until February 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, slightly

more may be possible for upslope areas for Sawtooths.

* WHERE…Galena Summit to Stanley to Banner Summit.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday. There will be a break this

afternoon. Expect snow to pick up by early evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.