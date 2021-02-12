Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:52PM MST until February 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, slightly
more may be possible for upslope areas for Sawtooths.
* WHERE…Galena Summit to Stanley to Banner Summit.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday. There will be a break this
afternoon. Expect snow to pick up by early evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.