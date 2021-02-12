Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:52PM MST until February 14 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts of 30 to
40 mph.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie, Small, and Monida Pass.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.