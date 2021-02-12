Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 3:29AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Additional snow accumulations through tonight of 1 to 3 inches.

Additional accumulations on Saturday of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Island Park and Ashton Hill.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills as low as -20.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.