Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 3:37PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming thru Saturday Evening…

.Another quick moving storm system will bring another round of

snow to the west and southwest late tonight through Saturday

evening.

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. The heavier snow will occur on Saturday.

New snowfall of 2 to 4 inches in the lower elevations, and 4 to

8 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along US

14, 16, and 20 from Wapiti to Pahaska west of Cody. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout

conditions will be likely in the backcountry and

disorientation will be possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling and please share your

travel plans with friends or relatives.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.