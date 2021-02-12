Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 4:01AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Additional snow accumulations through tonight of 1 to 3
inches. On Saturday, snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit,
Inkom, Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, McCammon, Downey, Lava
Hot Springs, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry and Bone.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.