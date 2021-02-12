Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 4:01AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, blowing and drifting snow, and deadly wind chills.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches through Saturday

night.

* WHERE…Interstate 15 from Dubois to Monida Pass.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Deadly wind chills as low as -35.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.