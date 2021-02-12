Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 4:01AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, blowing and drifting snow, and deadly wind chills.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches through Saturday
night.
* WHERE…Interstate 15 from Dubois to Monida Pass.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Deadly wind chills as low as -35.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
