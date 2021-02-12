Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 4:01AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malad, Preston.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.