Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 4:01AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Additional snow accumulations through tonight of 1 to 3
inches. Additional accumulations on Saturday of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Island Park and Ashton Hill.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills as low as -20.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.