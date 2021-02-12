Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 8:46AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie, Small, and Monida Pass.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM MST Sunday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities. If you must go outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.