Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 2:17PM MST until February 14 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE…Including the cities of Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,
and Small as well as Monida Pass.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.