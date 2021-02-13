Skip to Content
Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 2:17PM MST until February 14 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.

* WHERE…Including the cities of Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,
and Small as well as Monida Pass.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

