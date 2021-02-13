Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 2:17PM MST until February 14 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.

Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Island Park and Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.