Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 3:36AM MST until February 14 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to

one inch. Blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts of 15 to

30 mph.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie, Small, and Monida Pass.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.