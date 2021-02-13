Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 3:36AM MST until February 14 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts of 15 to

25 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park area and Kilgore.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM MST Sunday. For

the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.