Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 1:42PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow West and South, and Dangerous Wind Chills

East…

.A quick moving system will result in another round of significant

snow over western and southern areas today into this evening. An

Arctic air mass over the east and south combined with breezy winds

will result in dangerous wind chills today into Sunday. Also

breezy winds will result in areas of blowing snow especially over

the south tonight.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. New snowfall of 1 to 2 inches in the

Jackson Valley and 2 to 3 inches in the Star Valley.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times due to slick

roads.

Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.