Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 1:42PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow West and South, and Dangerous Wind Chills
East…
.A quick moving system will result in another round of significant
snow over western and southern areas today into this evening. An
Arctic air mass over the east and south combined with breezy winds
will result in dangerous wind chills today into Sunday. Also
breezy winds will result in areas of blowing snow especially over
the south tonight.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. New snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous at times. These conditions
will impact commutes, especially over Teton and Togwotee
Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather and severely reduced
visibility at times.
