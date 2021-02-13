Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 2:43AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow West and South and Dangerous Wind Chills East…

.A quick moving system will result in another round of significant

snow over western and southern areas today into this evening. An

Arctic air mass over the east and south combined with breezy winds

will result in dangerous wind chills today into Sunday. Also breezy

winds will result in areas of blowing snow especially over the

south tonight.

* WHAT…Periods of snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous at times. These conditions

will impact commutes, especially over Teton and Togwotee

Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for adverse winter weather and severely reduced

visibility at times.

Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.