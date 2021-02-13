Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 3:36AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected with areas of blowing

and drifting snow. Expect gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Additional

snow accumulations of a couple of inches mainly in the

mountains this afternoon into the early evening. Early

Saturday, additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for

lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches of mountains snow. Winds

will not be as strong on Saturday.

* WHERE…The Eastern Highlands, specifically the Teton Valley,

Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and Wasatch Mountains

including Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Summit, HWY 33 from

Newdale to Tetonia, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,

Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult through this evening

with snow covered roads with blowing and drifting.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.