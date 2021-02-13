Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 3:36AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected with areas of blowing
and drifting snow. Expect gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Additional
snow accumulations of a couple of inches mainly in the
mountains this afternoon into the early evening. Early
Saturday, additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for
lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches of mountains snow. Winds
will not be as strong on Saturday.
* WHERE…The Eastern Highlands, specifically the Teton Valley,
Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and Wasatch Mountains
including Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Summit, HWY 33 from
Newdale to Tetonia, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult through this evening
with snow covered roads with blowing and drifting.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.