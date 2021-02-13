Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 10:58AM MST until February 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.