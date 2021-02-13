Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 11:00PM MST until February 14 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Dangerous Wind Chills will be possible through Sunday morning

over the South and East…

.An Arctic air mass over the east and south, combined with breezy

winds, will result in dangerous wind chills tonight into Sunday.

Also breezy winds will result in areas of blowing snow,

especially over the south, tonight.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most susceptible parts of the body to

frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the

tip of the nose.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.