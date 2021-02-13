Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 11:00PM MST until February 14 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Dangerous Wind Chills will be possible through Sunday morning
over the South and East…
.An Arctic air mass over the east and south, combined with breezy
winds, will result in dangerous wind chills tonight into Sunday.
Also breezy winds will result in areas of blowing snow,
especially over the south, tonight.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most susceptible parts of the body to
frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the
tip of the nose.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.