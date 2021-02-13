Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:42PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow West and South, and Dangerous Wind Chills

East…

.A quick moving system will result in another round of significant

snow over western and southern areas today into this evening. An

Arctic air mass over the east and south combined with breezy winds

will result in dangerous wind chills today into Sunday. Also

breezy winds will result in areas of blowing snow especially over

the south tonight.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. New snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches

in places.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along US

14, 16, and 20 from Wapiti to Pahaska west of Cody. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout

conditions will be likely in the backcountry and

disorientation will be possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling and please share your

travel plans with friends or relatives.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.