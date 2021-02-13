Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:43AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow West and South and Dangerous Wind Chills East…
.A quick moving system will result in another round of significant
snow over western and southern areas today into this evening. An
Arctic air mass over the east and south combined with breezy winds
will result in dangerous wind chills today into Sunday. Also breezy
winds will result in areas of blowing snow especially over the
south tonight.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along US
14, 16, and 20 from Wapiti to Pahaska west of Cody. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout
conditions will be likely in the backcountry and
disorientation will be possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling and please share your
travel plans with friends or relatives.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.