Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:43AM MST until February 14 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow West and South and Dangerous Wind Chills East…

.A quick moving system will result in another round of significant

snow over western and southern areas today into this evening. An

Arctic air mass over the east and south combined with breezy winds

will result in dangerous wind chills today into Sunday. Also breezy

winds will result in areas of blowing snow especially over the

south tonight.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.