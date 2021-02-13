Skip to Content
today at 11:02 am
Published 3:36 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:36AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
for lower elevations. Pass areas like Sweetzer and Malad will
see around 4 inches. Higher mountain areas will see 4 to 8
inches. Some mountain tops may see up to 12 to 16 inches of
snow.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malad, Preston and Sweetzer Summit.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

