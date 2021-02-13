Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:36AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to
4 inches. Blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts of 15 to
25 mph.
* WHERE…Island Park area and Kilgore.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM MST Sunday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.