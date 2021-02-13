Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:36AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected through this evening. Snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches for valleys and 4 to 8 inches for mountains.

Winds will not be as strong on Saturday.

* WHERE…Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit,

Inkom, Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, McCammon, Downey, Lava

Hot Springs, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry and Bone.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.