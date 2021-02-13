Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:36AM MST until February 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, slightly
more may be possible for upslope areas for Sawtooths.

* WHERE…Galena Summit to Stanley to Banner Summit.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday. There will be a break this
afternoon. Expect snow to pick up by early evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

