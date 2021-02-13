Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:36AM MST until February 14 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts of 15 to
30 mph.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie, Small, and Monida Pass.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.