Special Weather Statement issued February 14 at 4:02AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Another Pacific storm system will return snow to southeast Idaho
overnight tonight. Expect snow to return to the central mountains
after midnight then spread east through Monday morning. Right now
amounts of 3 to 6 inches are expected in mountain areas with
locally higher amounts on passes with 1 to 3 inches in valleys.
Uncertainties remain with this system such as how much warm air
will reach the low elevations and affect snow amounts. In any case
expect some snow covered roads and difficult travel on the Monday
holiday for the long weekend travelers. Light snow is expected to
continue into Tuesday.
Comments