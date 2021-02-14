Special Weather Statement issued February 14 at 4:02AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Another Pacific storm system will return snow to southeast Idaho

overnight tonight. Expect snow to return to the central mountains

after midnight then spread east through Monday morning. Right now

amounts of 3 to 6 inches are expected in mountain areas with

locally higher amounts on passes with 1 to 3 inches in valleys.

Uncertainties remain with this system such as how much warm air

will reach the low elevations and affect snow amounts. In any case

expect some snow covered roads and difficult travel on the Monday

holiday for the long weekend travelers. Light snow is expected to

continue into Tuesday.