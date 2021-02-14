Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 8:50AM MST until February 14 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25

below zero.

* WHERE…Including the cities of Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois,

Spencer, Edie School, and Small as well as Monida Pass.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.