Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 1:31PM MST until February 16 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for Western Wyoming…
.Another weather system will bring snow to most of the Western
Wyoming mountains and the far west valleys Monday through Monday
night.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally
higher snowfall possible around Alpine and the foothills.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact the
morning and evening commutes, including Salt River Pass and the
Snake River Canyon from Alpine to Hoback Junction.
Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
