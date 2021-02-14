Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 1:31PM MST until February 16 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for Western Wyoming…
.Another weather system will bring snow to most of the Western
Wyoming mountains and the far west valleys Monday through Monday
night.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Locally
higher snow amounts on some of the peaks. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph on the peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact the
morning and evening commutes, including Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
