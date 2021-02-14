Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:01PM MST until February 16 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches, except 6 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes.
* WHERE…Stanley and Galena Pass.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
