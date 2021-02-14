Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 3:12PM MST until February 16 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches with 1 to 3 inches for the Salmon valley and southward.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.