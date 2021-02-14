Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 6:42PM MST until February 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for Western Wyoming…

.Another weather system will bring snow to most of the Western

Wyoming mountains and the far west valleys Monday through Monday

night.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

Locally higher snow amounts on some of the peaks. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph on the peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact

the morning and evening commutes, including Teton and Togwotee

Passes.

Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.