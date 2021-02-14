Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 9:21PM MST until February 16 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches with 1 to 3 inches for the Salmon valley and southward.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.