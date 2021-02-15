Special Weather Statement issued February 15 at 1:29PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in the

Absarokas with 2 to 4 inches in Yellowstone Park and higher

amounts across the southwest. The Wind Rivers will see 3 to 5

inches with lesser amounts on the east slopes. Around 2 inches

of snow is expected for South Pass.

* WHERE…Across the western mountains and Yellowstone Park.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday. Heaviest snowfall will fall Monday

afternoon and Monday night.