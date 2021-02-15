Skip to Content
Published 1:29 pm

Special Weather Statement issued February 15 at 1:29PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in the
Absarokas with 2 to 4 inches in Yellowstone Park and higher
amounts across the southwest. The Wind Rivers will see 3 to 5
inches with lesser amounts on the east slopes. Around 2 inches
of snow is expected for South Pass.

* WHERE…Across the western mountains and Yellowstone Park.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday. Heaviest snowfall will fall Monday
afternoon and Monday night.

National Weather Service

