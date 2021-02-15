Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 1:14PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for Western Wyoming…
.Another weather system will bring snow to most of the Western
Wyoming mountains and the far west valleys through Tuesday.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Locally
higher snow amounts on some of the peaks. Highest amounts will
be across the higher peaks of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph on the peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact the
morning and evening commutes, including Teton and Togwotee
Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments