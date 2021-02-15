Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 1:14PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for Western Wyoming…
.Another weather system will bring snow to most of the Western
Wyoming mountains and the far west valleys through Tuesday.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Locally higher snowfall possible around Alpine and the
foothills.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact the
morning and evening commutes, including Salt River Pass and the
Snake River Canyon from Alpine to Hoback Junction.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
