Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 1:52AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains and over
mountain passes. Areas of wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph could cause
blowing and drifting snow on roadways.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook,
Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
