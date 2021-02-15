Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 1:52AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches

in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains and over

mountain passes. Areas of wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph could cause

blowing and drifting snow on roadways.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, Fort Hall, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook,

Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and

Thatcher.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.