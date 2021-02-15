Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 1:52AM MST until February 16 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches, except 6 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Wayan, Swan Valley Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.