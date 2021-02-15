Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 2:57PM MST until February 16 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, Soda

Springs, Montpelier, Stanley, Emigration Pass, Georgetown

Summit, Galena Summit.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.