Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 2:57PM MST until February 16 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, Soda
Springs, Montpelier, Stanley, Emigration Pass, Georgetown
Summit, Galena Summit.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments