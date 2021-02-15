Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 5:56AM MST until February 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for Western Wyoming…

.Another weather system will bring snow to most of the Western

Wyoming mountains and the far west valleys through Monday night.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Locally higher snowfall possible around Alpine and the

foothills.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Now through 6 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact

the morning and evening commutes, including Salt River Pass

and the Snake River Canyon from Alpine to Hoback Junction.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.