Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 5:56AM MST until February 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…More Snow for Western Wyoming…

.Another weather system will bring snow to most of the Western

Wyoming mountains and the far west valleys through Monday night.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

Locally higher snow amounts on some of the peaks. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph on the peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Now through 6 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact

the morning and evening commutes, including Teton and Togwotee

Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.