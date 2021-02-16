Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 4:50AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the

Absarokas and in Yellowstone Park. The Wind River Range will

see 3 to 5 inches with lesser amounts on the east slopes. Around

2 inches of snow is expected for South Pass.

* WHERE…Across the western mountains and Yellowstone Park.

* WHEN…Continuing through late tonight.