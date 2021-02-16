Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 4:50AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the
Absarokas and in Yellowstone Park. The Wind River Range will
see 3 to 5 inches with lesser amounts on the east slopes. Around
2 inches of snow is expected for South Pass.
* WHERE…Across the western mountains and Yellowstone Park.
* WHEN…Continuing through late tonight.
