Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 12:51PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow Continues for Western Wyoming Tuesday…
.Snow will continue across the western mountains today and
tonight, tapering off around sunrise Wednesday.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact the
evening commute, including Salt River Pass and the Snake River
Canyon from Alpine to Hoback Junction.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.