Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 4:45AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow Continues for Western Wyoming Tuesday…

.Snow will continue across the western mountains today and

tonight, tapering off around sunrise Wednesday.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact

the morning and evening commutes, including Teton and Togwotee

Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.