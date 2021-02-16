Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 4:45AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow Continues for Western Wyoming Tuesday…
.Snow will continue across the western mountains today and
tonight, tapering off around sunrise Wednesday.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact
the morning and evening commutes, including Teton and Togwotee
Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.