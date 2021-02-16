Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 5:56AM MST until February 16 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be affected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.